When Can We Expect A Profit From ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)?

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. On 31 December 2020, the US$7.7b market-cap company posted a loss of US$632m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on ADT's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

ADT is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Commercial Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$369m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 64%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:ADT Earnings Per Share Growth April 25th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ADT given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with ADT is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of ADT which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at ADT, take a look at ADT's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should further examine:

