When Can a Spouse Collect Social Security?

Social Security can be a lifeline for millions of older Americans, so it pays to take full advantage of it. Most people are familiar with retirement benefits, which are what you'll receive if you've worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years. But if you're married, divorced, or widowed, you could also qualify for additional benefits.

Not everyone is entitled to these types of Social Security, but if you qualify, you could boost your payments by hundreds of dollars per month. Here's how to see whether you're eligible.

Spousal benefits

In order to qualify for spousal benefits, you have to be married to someone who is entitled to either retirement or disability benefits. You also must be at least 62 years old before you can begin taking spousal benefits. To earn the highest amount possible, though, you'll need to wait until your full retirement age (FRA) -- which is age 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

The maximum you can collect is 50% of the amount your spouse is entitled to at their FRA. So for example, if your partner will receive $2,000 per month in retirement benefits at their FRA, you would collect $1,000 per month if you wait until your own FRA to file.

If you already qualify for Social Security based on your own work record, you can still collect spousal benefits -- but only if your benefit amount is lower than the spousal benefit you qualify for. Also, you'll only receive the higher of the two amounts, not both.

Divorce benefits

Divorce benefits are similar in many ways to spousal benefits. You must be at least 62 to file, but you won't receive your full benefit amount unless you wait until your FRA. Also, the most you can collect is 50% of your ex-spouse's benefit at their own FRA.

There's a longer list of requirements to qualify for divorce benefits, however, including:

You can't currently be married (but if your ex-spouse has remarried, it won't affect your ability to claim divorce benefits)

Your previous marriage must have lasted at least 10 years

You must wait until your ex-spouse has started claiming benefits before you can file unless you've been divorced for at least two years.

Any divorce benefits you collect based on an ex-spouse's record will not affect their benefit amount. It also won't affect their current spouse or their ability to claim spousal benefits.

Survivors benefits

There's also a third type of Social Security available for spouses: survivors benefits. If a loved one passes away, you could qualify for this.

Generally, survivors benefits are reserved for widows and widowers. However, they're sometimes also available to ex-spouses, parents, children, and other family members.

Widows and widowers can collect up to 100% of their spouse's benefit amount. But for other family members, how much you'll receive will depend on factors like your age, your relationship to the deceased, and how many other people are collecting benefits.

Social Security can be confusing, especially when it comes to spousal benefits. But when you know what you're entitled to, you can ensure you're receiving as much as possible each month.

