When Are Taxes Due in 2023? Here Are the Deadlines You Need to Know

Tax season is well underway — so if you haven’t filed your 2022 tax return yet, now is a great time to make a plan to knock it out.

Here are all the big deadlines you need to know, but remember: There are lots of good reasons to file early, and experts don’t recommend waiting until the very last minute.

When are federal taxes due?

This year, federal taxes on income you earned in 2022 are due on Tuesday, April 18. That means you need to file your return and pay any taxes you owe by that date.

Tax day is usually April 15, but that day falls on a weekend this year. Because April 17 is Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C., the official tax deadline has been moved to the next day: April 18.

That said, certain people have a little longer to file their federal returns, including those affected by severe weather in most of California as well as parts of Alabama and Georgia. The deadline for taxpayers in these disaster areas has been extended to Oct. 16. For more details, and to determine whether your county falls into one of these designated areas, check the Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page on the IRS website.

When are state taxes due?

In most places, state income taxes are due on the same day as federal taxes. But there are some exceptions, including states that offer electronic filers a few extra days.

Here are a few examples.

Delaware: May 2

Hawaii: April 20

Iowa: May 1

Louisiana: May 15

New Mexico: April 30 (for electronic filers)

Oklahoma: April 20(for electronic filers)

Virginia: May 1

Be sure to check with your state’s department of revenue for the most up-to-date information. And remember — not all states levy an income tax, but you might still owe other taxes, like property taxes or business taxes, to your state and city.

How to get more time to file your taxes for 2022

If you aren’t able to file your taxes on time, you can request an extension using the IRS’s Free File service or by filing Form 4868. Your tax preparer, if you use one, can also help you do this.

If you request an extension for your federal taxes, you’ll have until Oct. 16 to file your return. But remember — you’ll still need to pay any taxes you owe by the deadline in April. If you don’t pay on time, you could accrue penalty charges until you pay your balance.

