When Are Taxes Due? [2023 Tax Deadlines]

Most people know that federal income tax returns are due in April. But there are a lot of other important tax deadlines during the year you might have questions about. For instance: When are taxes due if you’re self-employed or live overseas? When’s the last day to contribute to a health savings account or a tax-advantaged retirement account? When do you have to report taxable tips to your employer? Not knowing the answer to these or other questions about federal tax due dates can impact your bottom line. If you’re required to file a tax return or owe taxes to Uncle Sam, missing the deadline can cost you dearly—in the form of steep penalties and interest payments. The month-by-month tax calendar below covers the most important deadlines for individual taxpayers. It includes due dates for estimated tax payments, filing extension requests, withdrawing funds from retirement accounts, and many more tax deadlines. Hopefully, it will help you meet all your tax filing deadlines and pay taxes on time, so you won’t get hit with penalties and interest from the Internal Revenue Service. Related: Do You Have to File Taxes This Year? Best Tax Software—Our Top Picks January 2023 Tax Deadlines Workers who receive tips must include tips received during the 2022 tax year as taxable income on their federal tax return. However, they must also report tips of $20 or more to their employer each month. For tips received in December 2022, the due date for reporting tips to your employer is Jan. 10. For most taxpayers who must pay estimated taxes, the fourth payment (and final payment) for the 2022 tax year is due on Jan. 17. However, you don't have to make the fourth payment if you file your 2022 federal return and pay the entire balance of income taxes due by Jan. 31. There’s also a special estimated tax rule and deadline for farmers and fishermen in January. If at least two-thirds of your gross income is from farming or fishing, you only have to make one estimated tax payment for the year. For 2022 estimated taxes, the filing deadline for that one payment is Jan. 17. February 2023 Tax Deadlines The due date for an employee reporting tips received in January is Feb. 10. If you claimed an income tax withholding exemption for the 2022 tax year, you must give your employer a new W-4 form by Feb. 15 if you want your exemption from tax withholding to continue

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.