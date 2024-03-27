When Are State Taxes Due? Here Are the 2024 Deadlines

By now, you’ve probably memorized the fact that Tax Day usually falls on April 15. But if you live in one of the 41 states that charge state income taxes on wages, you might have a different due date to contend with this year.

Although the vast majority of states use the federal deadline for their individual income tax returns, not all do. Hawaii, for instance, is giving its taxpayers an extra week to file their 2023 taxes. In Louisiana, people will have until May 15 to submit their state income tax returns and make any necessary payments.

Here’s a list of when taxes are due in your state in 2024.

When is the deadline to file state taxes?

Alabama

Alabama state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Arizona

Arizona state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Arkansas

Arkansas state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

California

California state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Colorado

Colorado state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Connecticut

Connecticut state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Delaware

Delaware state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 30.

Georgia

Georgia state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Hawaii

Hawaii state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 22.

Idaho

Idaho state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Illinois

Illinois state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Indiana

Indiana state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Iowa

Iowa state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 30.

Kansas

Kansas state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Kentucky

Kentucky state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Louisiana

Louisiana state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by May 15.

Maine

Maine state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 17.

Maryland

Maryland state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 17.

Michigan

Michigan state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Minnesota

Minnesota state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Mississippi

Mississippi state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Missouri

Missouri state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Montana

Montana state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Nebraska

Nebraska state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

New Jersey

New Jersey state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

New Mexico

New Mexico state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15 (April 30 if filing electronically).

New York

New York state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

North Carolina

North Carolina state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

North Dakota

North Dakota state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Ohio

Ohio state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Oregon

Oregon state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

South Carolina

South Carolina state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Utah

Utah state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Vermont

Vermont state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Virginia

Virginia state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by May 1.

West Virginia

West Virginia state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin state income taxes for 2023 must be filed by April 15.

How to get a state tax extension

If you think you won’t be able to file your state income taxes on time, you’ll likely need an extension.

Every state has slightly different policies around this. Places like California and Alabama, for example, grant automatic extensions that give taxpayers an extra six months to file — but still require them to pay taxes owed by the original due date. In states like Vermont and New York, people must file specific extension requests in order to get their filing deadline moved to Oct. 15.

Visit the website for your state’s revenue, taxation or finance department to determine what the process is where you live.

