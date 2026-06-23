When AI Takes a Breather, Will Amphenol Still Have Gas in the Tank?

Amphenol Corporation APH is riding a powerful wave of AI-driven data center spending, but the story goes well beyond AI. The bigger question is whether the company's diverse end markets can keep growth humming when AI demand eventually cools.

Management does not exactly break out AI revenues, but recent results leave little doubt that AI-related IT Datacom demand is doing much of the heavy lifting. First-quarter 2026 sales jumped 58% year over year to $7.6 billion, while orders climbed to $9.4 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.24. The Communications Solutions segment, which houses the IT Datacom business, grew 88% and accounted for roughly 60% of total sales.

That growth has fueled investor enthusiasm, but it has also raised expectations. APH trades at 32.11X forward earnings, above both its five-year median of 29.26X and the industry average of 31.92X.

Still, AI is not the whole story. IT Datacom represented just over 40% of first-quarter sales, meaning a majority of revenues came from other markets. Automotive demand continues to benefit from rising electronic content per vehicle. Commercial aerospace is gaining from higher production at Boeing and Airbus, while defense spending remains healthy. Industrial demand is supported by factory automation and electrification. Meanwhile, the $10.5 billion acquisition of CommScope's Connectivity and Cable Solutions business broadens Amphenol's exposure to broadband and data infrastructure.

These businesses are unlikely to match AI's current pace of growth, but they should help Amphenol continue outgrowing many peers. That makes the company less dependent on AI than the market often assumes, though its premium valuation leaves little room for disappointment.

How Are Peers Diversifying?

Among peers, TE Connectivity plc TEL and Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST are also pursuing diversification, though with different emphases.

TE Connectivity serves transportation, industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, energy and communications markets, benefiting from long-term trends such as EV adoption, factory automation and grid modernization. Sensata has expanded beyond its traditional base and now operates across automotive, industrials, and aerospace, defense and commercial equipment markets, with growing exposure to electrification, battery management systems and heavy vehicles. Still, both TE Connectivity and Sensata remain more reliant on transportation and industrial demand than APH.

APH’s Price Performance and Estimates

Shares of Amphenol have gained 22.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader sector’s rise of 20%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.76 per share, implying a 42.5% jump from the year-ago period, followed by another 18.1% growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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