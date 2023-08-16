Wheels Up flies for now, but private-jet rivals see opportunity

By Allison Lampert

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Loss-making private jet firm Wheels Up Experience UP.N nabbed a key $500 million lifeline but still faces turnaround challenges, as demand for private travel softens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rival operators lure some of their customers.

Wheels Up avoided a possible bankruptcy when it secured backing from investors on Tuesday, including U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines DAL.N. Shares rose 11% on Wednesday in midday trading.

But the company still has work to do to become profitable in a more difficult environment, said business aviation consultant Brian Foley. Two operators have closed down since May in the face of diminished traffic and higher labor costs could force some private-jet operators out of business.

Rivals, meanwhile, say they have been picking up some of the company's customers.

Wheels Up said it is pleased with the response from customers. "We are in the middle of year-long meaningful improvement in our operational performance and service levels," the company said in a statement.

Wheels Up, which charters planes by the hour, went public in 2021 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with the goal of appealing to a broader flying base as an "Uber of the sky."

The state of private traffic and the preowned plane market are both closely watched by investors as they affect demand for corporate jets from companies like General Dynamics's GD.N Gulfstream and Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO.

While private flying remains above 2019 levels, traffic has slowed since the pandemic, when wealthy passengers sought to avoid crowded commercial airports. Charter traffic from the top 10 U.S. private airports declined 17% on an annual basis for the first half of 2023, research firm Argus International said.

Segrave, of North Carolina-based FlyExclusive, said in an interview he sees opportunity to gain market share in a softer market as it prepares to go public through a SPAC. The company, which provided third-party flying service to Wheels Up, faces a lawsuit from Wheels Up over a contract dispute.

Jamie Walker, chairman of U.S. private jet operator Jet Linx, said he sees opportunity for both organic growth and acquisitions due to the softening marketplace. The company has attracted new customers due to Wheels Up's recent struggles.

"We have received numerous inquiries over the last several months from Wheels Up clients who are unsettled with the financial health of the company," Walker said. "But more importantly, we have successfully converted many of them."

