Wheels Up Experience To Buy Air Partner In About $107 Mln Cash Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP), a private aviation company, announced Thursday it has reached an agreement to acquire British aviation services group Air Partner PLC (AIR.L) for enterprise value of approximately $107 million.

Under the deal terms, Wheels Up will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Air Partner for 125 pence per share.

The all cash deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted contribution margin and adjusted EBITDA in the first year of acquisition.

The acquisition is expected to close later in the first quarter subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Air Partner provides private jet, group and freight charter and aviation safety & security solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals, across civil and military organizations.

It is expected that the acquisition of Air Partner will provide Wheels Up the ability to expand its service offerings internationally. The proposed acquisition will enhance Wheels Up's brand equity.

In the deal, Jefferies, LLC is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Wheels Up.

