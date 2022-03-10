Wheels Up Experience Q4 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to the company widened to $75.95 million or $0.31 per class A common stock from $31.29 million or $0.19 per class A common stock in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The quarterly net loss widened from the prior year due to several factors, including the impact of the Company benefiting from the utilization of $51.6 million of CARES Act grant funding in 2020, a decrease in Adjusted Contribution Margin caused by supply constraints and increased operating costs, as well as an increase in equity-based compensation expense, including a broad-based equity grant to the Wheels Up employee pilots.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 64% year-over-year to $345.04 million driven by strong flight demand and the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results. Analysts expected revenues of $ 281.89 million for the quarter.

Active Members grew 31% year-over-year to 12,040 driven by strong new member additions and existing membership retention, as well as continued success converting legacy jet card holders into Wheels Up members.

Active Users grew 11% to 12,543 year-over-year primarily driven by the growth in Active Members.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.