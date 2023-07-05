Wheels Up Experience Inc - (UP) Price Target Increased by 751.34% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc - (NYSE:UP) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 751.34% from the prior estimate of 2.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,547.69% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc -. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UP is 0.04%, a decrease of 33.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.93% to 117,716K shares. The put/call ratio of UP is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delta Air Lines holds 52,001K shares representing 20.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,233K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,624K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,688K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 31.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,499K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,135K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 41.75% over the last quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Background Information

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft. Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

