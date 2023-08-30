Wheels Up Experience Inc - (UP) Price Target Decreased by 11.48% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc - (NYSE:UP) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an decrease of 11.48% from the prior estimate of 20.74 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,260.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc -. This is a decrease of 147 owner(s) or 48.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UP is 0.01%, a decrease of 68.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.67% to 12,849K shares. The put/call ratio of UP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delta Air Lines holds 5,200K shares representing 20.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,001K shares, representing a decrease of 900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 82.31% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,452K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,370K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 59.21% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 926K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 858K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UP by 72.43% over the last quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft. Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

