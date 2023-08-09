Wheels Up Announces Short-term Capital Infusion From Delta Air Lines; Wheels Up Soars In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP), a private aviation services provider, on Wednesday, said that Delta Air Lines has provided a short-term capital infusion to the company.

Additionally, it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Airshare, a private aviation company, to sell its non-core aircraft management business.

In pre-market activity, shares of Wheels Up are trading at $2.65 up 10.41% on the New York Stock Exchange, and Delta Air Lines shares are trading at $45.83 down 0.09%.

