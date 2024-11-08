News & Insights

Stocks
UP

Wheels Up Reports Decline in Q3 2024 Earnings

November 08, 2024 — 12:26 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wheels Up Experience Inc ( (UP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wheels Up Experience Inc presented to its investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc., a leading provider in the on-demand private aviation sector in the United States, offers a comprehensive global private aviation solution with a diverse aircraft fleet, emphasizing safety and service, and maintains a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The company’s latest earnings report reveals a significant decline in revenue, falling to $193.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $320.1 million in the same period in 2023. Costs and expenses also decreased, yet the company incurred a net loss of $57.7 million, reflecting ongoing challenges in achieving profitability. Key financial metrics indicate a substantial reduction in the company’s cash position, which decreased from $263.9 million at the end of 2023 to $115.9 million by September 2024. Additionally, Wheels Up reported comprehensive losses due to foreign currency translation adjustments, and challenges with goodwill impairment in previous quarters. Looking ahead, Wheels Up management remains focused on executing its fleet modernization strategy and improving operational efficiency, while navigating economic conditions and market competition in the private aviation industry.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.