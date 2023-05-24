Wheels Of Steal: Some Kias, Hyundais Easy To Hotwire; Owners Sue Carmakers, Get $200 Million

If you own an older Kia or Hyundai, keep an eye on your mailbox. You may be eligible to claim part of a $200 million class-action settlement from the automakers.

Up to 9 million Kias and Hyundais from model years 2011 to 2022 were built without an engine immobilizer, a common anti-theft device that prevents a car from starting without the proper key or fob.

Once discovered, this vulnerability led to a wave of thefts, sparked by how-to videos on social media. The so-called “Kia Challenge” on TikTok has featured people demonstrating how to quickly hotwire the cars with a USB charging cable after cracking open the steering column.

Angry owners of these car models filed suit against Kia and Hyundai in August 2022. The nine-figure settlement was announced on May 18, but beneficiaries must wait for details until the agreement receives final approval from a federal court. Preliminary approval is expected in July.

The settlement addresses an array of complaints. It includes compensation for out-of-pocket losses, including vehicle damage and loss and expenses not covered by car insurance, such as rentals and public transit.

Owners of affected vehicles are also eligible for a free software upgrade meant to prevent the cars from starting without a key. Upgrades have already begun on some models. Starting in June, Kia and Hyundai will make the fix more widely available. Drivers whose cars can’t take the upgrade can get up to $300 for wheel locks, glass breakage alarms or other anti-theft modifications.

“Our goal in finalizing this settlement was to leave no one in the dark,” said attorney Steve Berman of the plaintiffs’ law firm Hagens Berman in a news release. “The owners of these cars have suffered enough upset.”

Kia and Hyundai say they’re committed to making their vehicles more secure. Kia America chief legal officer John Yoon said in a statement that Kia is “very pleased” the settlement “will allow customers who have been impacted by vehicle thefts to receive additional benefits.”

This lawsuit is just one of many facing the automakers, however.

Auto Insurers Want Reimbursement, Too

Dozens of car insurance companies are suing Kia and Hyundai for the costs of insuring vehicles they claim are too easy to steal.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in California in March, 68 insurers—including Liberty Mutual, Nationwide and Safeco—claimed the affected cars are “defective” because their manufacturers allegedly failed to follow the industry anti-theft standard by not installing engine immobilizers.

The insurers’ complaint alleges the cost of repairing a smashed window and broken steering column on a hotwired vehicle can exceed $3,000. It also claims that damage to a car taken on a joyride can often top $10,000 worth of repairs, and that stolen cars that are never recovered can become a “total loss.”

In May, 40 insurers filed a similar lawsuit in federal court in California.

Hyundai and Kia have insisted the models in question comply fully with U.S. federal safety standards. But they’ve also said they’re taking steps to make them harder to steal.

Hyundai Motor America has rolled out a free anti-theft software upgrade for almost 4 million affected vehicles and now installs immobilizers in all of its new models. The company has also created a dedicated website to help affected consumers carry out the software upgrade.

A Hyundai spokesman, Ira Gabriel, said in an email that the automaker is launching a program to reimburse customers for steering wheel locks, “including for a smaller group of 2011-2022 model year vehicles that cannot accommodate the software upgrade.”

Kia America says it has notified more than 3 million people who own or lease the affected vehicles that it has made an advanced security software upgrade available. In a statement, the company added that customers can get free steering wheel locks through their local police departments or from Kia directly at its Customer Care Center web page.

Insurance Coverage May Be Affected

Insurance companies aren’t the only ones being hit in the wallet by the spike in auto thefts. Their customers are also feeling the pain. “Increasing theft rates are among the factors leading to double-digit rate increases in many markets across the U.S.,” says Mark Friedlander, corporate communications director of the Insurance Information Institute.

Some owners of the affected vehicles might have trouble insuring them at all. State Farm and Allstate each confirm they are holding off on new coverage of certain Kia and Hyundai model years because of the dramatic rise in thefts.

“It’s highly unusual for an insurer to turn away a prospective policyholder based on a vehicle’s make and model,” Friedlander admits. But he says that, even after manufacturers offered their anti-theft software upgrades, the thefts “are actually escalating.”

States, Cities Weigh In

The attorneys general of 17 states and the District of Columbia want the models recalled. In an April 20 letter to the acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, they wrote, “Thefts of these Hyundai and Kia vehicles have led to at least eight deaths, numerous injuries and property damage, and they have diverted significant police and emergency services resources from other priorities.”

At least nine U.S. cities are suing Kia and Hyundai, citing those factors. In a May 11 news release announcing Baltimore’s lawsuit, police commissioner Michael Harrison noted, “Year to date, auto thefts are up 95%, with Kia and Hyundais representing 41% of all stolen vehicles.”

Another of the plaintiff cities is Buffalo. During a news conference there earlier this year, Jenna Haring described her ordeal after her Kia Sportage was stolen in December.

The car was recovered hours after she reported it missing. Haring recalls it was “caked in mud” and heavily damaged on the inside.

“It made me feel completely violated. My journal was in my car and they took it out of the center console and it was opened,” she said.

Haring said she was able to break her lease and is now spending about $100 more a month for a different car “just for the peace of mind that it’s not going to get stolen.”

Other cities that have filed similar lawsuits are Seattle; Cleveland; Cincinnati; St. Louis; Milwaukee; Columbus, Ohio, and Madison, Wisconsin.

How To Protect Your Vehicle

No matter what kind of car you drive, you can make it harder to steal by taking sensible precautions. Public safety officials suggest the following:

Always lock your vehicle.

Do not leave keys or key fobs inside your car.

Don’t leave your car running.

Park in a well-lit area or inside your own garage, if you have one.

Report a lost key fob immediately and get one that’s been reprogrammed.

Use additional security measures—like a car alarm system or a steering wheel lock—as deterrents.

