Wheels Up Experience Announces Fleet Modernization Plan

Wheels Up Partners LLC is set to acquire 17 Embraer Phenom 300 and 300E aircraft from Grandview Aviation for $105 million, marking a significant step in its fleet modernization strategy. A concurrent financing arrangement with Bank of America, backed by Delta Air Lines, will provide up to $332 million to facilitate this acquisition and future fleet enhancements. This strategic move aims to rejuvenate Wheels Up’s fleet, enhancing customer experience and operational excellence, while offering increased flexibility and value to its members through a blend of private and premium commercial aviation options.

