Wheel Pros draws hot demand for Triple C bond

NEW YORK, Apr 23 (IFR) - Wheel Pros demonstrated the raging appetite for low-rated, high-yielding junk bonds on Friday as it was on track to raise US$365m to fund the sale of the company to an investment vehicle managed by its current majority owner, private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group.

The company designs, manufactures and distributes proprietary branded aftermarket vehicle enhancements for light trucks, SUVs, passenger cars and ATVs/UTVs.

Investors had placed more than US$1.9bn of orders for the relatively small Caa2/CCC rated eight-year non-call three deal by Thursday evening, according to a source familiar with the trade. That allowed leads to push pricing from initial price talk of 6.75%–7% to 6.625%. Pricing was expected on Friday morning.

"There's obviously a lot of demand for this kind of paper and I think this company will benefit from what is happening in the auto sector," said the source close to the deal.

Clearlake said on March 29 it had raised additional capital to support the growth of the business. It is selling the business to an investment vehicle Fund Icon Partners III, which is managed by Clearlake, but with additional investment from investors such as ICG, Blackstone Strategic Partners, Pantheon, Portfolio Advisors and Whitehorse.

The company has benefited from an increase in spending on specialty vehicle wheels in 2021, which has been far higher than anticipated in 2020, according to Moody's. This has helped drive better-than-expected earnings, cashflow and financial leverage, the ratings agency said.

"Sustainability at such a high pace of growth is uncertain, however, once consumers have a range of alternatives for their disposable income," said Moody's. "Moody's expects 2021 organic revenue to grow in the high single-digit range as a result."

Leverage is expected in the low 6x debt-to-Ebitda range by the end of 2021, according to Moody's.

The deal was led by Deutsche Bank, with Jefferies, Credit Suisse, KKR Capital Markets, UBS and Wells Fargo as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by David Bell, editing by Philip Wright)

