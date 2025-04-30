WheatWheat Back to Mixed Trade Early on Wednesday

Wheat is showing mixed action on Wednesday morning. The wheat complex was under continued pressure on Tuesday, with losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were down 5 to 10 cents on Tuesday. There were 88 deliveries issued for May futures on FND. Kansas City HRW contracts were 8 to 9 cents lower in the nearbys. There were 430 deliveries issued against May KC wheat overnight. MPLS spring wheat posted 3 to 5 cent losses at the close.

The 7-day QPF from NOAA shows heavy precip totals from KS to TX over the next week from 1+ to 5+ inches.

The European Commission tallies the 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 17.467 MMT from July 1 to April 27. That is a drop of 9.7 MMT from the same period last year. SovEcon raised it’s 2024/25 Russian export estimate by 0.2 MMT to 40.7 MMT. The 2025/26 projection was up 0.6 MMT at 39.7 MMT.

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.05 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently unch

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.25 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 1 ½ cents

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 1 ½ cents

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.31, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.05, up 15 cents, currently unch

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.92 3/4, down 4 cents, currently up 2 cents

