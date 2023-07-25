Wheats Turning Around Following Sharp Rally

Wheat futures are off their lows at midday for a turnaround Tuesday session. CBT SRW futures are still fractionally to 3 cents in the red, but September is up 20 cents from the session’s low. KC wheat is currently 2 to 11 cents in the red. Spring wheat futures are trading 4 to 9 cents weaker at midday.

Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult estimates the max monthly shipment capabilities at 5 MMT for Ukrainian grain under the current circumstances.

NASS reported winter wheat harvest is complete in AR, MO, OK, and TX as of 7/23. The national crop was 68% harvested compared to 77% average, with KS 11% points behind their average at 87% finished. The spring wheat crop was 94% headed, 1ppt ahead of average. Spring wheat conditions were 4 points worse on the Brugler500 point scale compared to last week via 3% points less G, and 1% point each to P, VP, and E. Washington spring wheat was down the hardest, though all reported spring wheat conditions were lower for the week.

Weekly Export Inspections data had wheat shipments at 358,796 MT for the week that ended 7/20. That was an 85,621 MT increase for the week, but was 116.7k MT lighter yr/yr. By class, the report showed 142k MT for HRS and 100k MT for white while HRW shipments were less than 20k MT for the week. The season’s total reached 2.153 MMT as of 7/20, compared to 2.592 MMT last year.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $7.54, down 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $7.74 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $6.88 1/1, down 4 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $9.04 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $8.52 3/8, down 14 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $9.23 1/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.