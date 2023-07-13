Wheats Recovered on Thursday

Wheat futures ended the session mostly near the high of their range. For the Sep SRW contract that was enough for a 7 cent recovery, going home a nickel off the session high. SRW futures did not fully recover from the post-report selling yesterday. KC wheat prices went home on Thursday with 3 to 5 cent gains. Minneapolis prices were up 1 1/4 to 8 1/4 cents across the front months.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 395,713 MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 7/6. That was down 2.5% from last week and by 61% from the same week last year. The total 23/24 wheat commitment was at 184.36 mbu as of 7/6.

The private firm Strategie Grains estimated the EU wheat output at 126.2 MMT, down by 2.5 MMT from their prior figure and 11.8 MMT below USDA’s new figure.

Jul 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.27 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.39 3/4, up 7 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.81 3/4, up 6 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.06, up 3 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.61 3/4, up 3 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.61 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

