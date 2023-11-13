Wheats Rallying with Corn and Soybeans

Grain prices are starting the week stronger, leaving the wheat market 0.2% to 0.8% in the black. KC is the outlier and is trading fractionally mixed. CBT SRW is 2 to 5 cents in the black. MGE spring wheat is 3 cents higher at midday.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report had 207,205 MT of wheat shipped for the week that ended 11/09. That was up from 114k MT last week and from 170k MT during the same week last year. White wheat made up 78k MT of the total, followed by 56k MT of HRS. USDA showed the season total at 7.443 MMT, compared to 10 MMT at the same point last year.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 51.3 MMT as of 11/10, including 22.4 MMT of wheat. That is up 15% from last year.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.80 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.04 1/4, up 5 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.99 3/8, up 5 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.40 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.72 1/1, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.30 1/2, unch,

