Wheats Rallying Out of Weekend

The new week, and new month, of wheat trading has the front month futures firming up by double digits. CBT SRW is up by 2% to 3% so far. KC HRW futures are 1.5% in the black at midday. Front month spring wheats are trading 0.7% to 1.1% higher.

Weekly Inspections data had 397,594 MT of wheat exports for the week that ended 9/28. That was down 88k MT wk/wk and was 40% below the same week last year.

NASS reported wheat production at 1.812 bbu and Sep 1 supplies at 1.78 bbu on Friday. Production was upped 78 mbu from the prior figure, with 55 to spring wheat. Grain stocks implied Q1 disappearance was 1.198 bbu.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.56 1/4, up 14 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.87 3/4, up 14 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.72 3/8, up 18 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.73 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.13 1/2, up 26 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.16 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

