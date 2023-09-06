Wheats Rallying Double Digits

Updates from the War in Ukraine have traders adding back in risk premium in the wheat markets through Wednesday’s midday. Chicago futures are trading 11 ½ to 13 ½ cents higher. HRW futures are up by as much as 21 ¼ cents so far. Midday spring wheat quotes are 12 to 17 cents in the black.

Census data had 63.92 mbu of wheat exports for July. That was a 51% increase from June and was a 19% increase from July ’22. Accumulated exports trail last year’s pace by 4.5% through the first two months with 106.15 mbu.

The Weekly Crop Progress report from USDA had 1% of the national 24/25 winter wheat crop planted – via 9% in WA, and 8% in SD. That compares to 3% for the 5-yr average.

Analysts estimate the Canadian wheat stocks were between 3.7 MMT and 4.6 MMT as of July 31. The average trade guess of 4 MMT would be 340k MT looser yr/yr if realized.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry raised their estimate by 200k HA to 4.3m HA of 24/25 winter wheat planted areas. Of that, 42,500 HA have been planted. SovEcon estimates Russia’s 23/24 wheat shipments at 48.6 MMT, up 500k MT from their prior forecast.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86, up 13 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.10 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.19 3/8, up 11 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.42, up 20 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.70 1/1, up 19 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.47 1/4, up 12 cents,

