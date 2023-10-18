News & Insights

Wheats Rallying Back for Midweek

October 18, 2023

The Wednesday morning futures screen shows wheat prices are back up by 4 to 7 cents across the domestic classes. Nearby wheat futures ended the Tuesday session in the red. Chicago prices were down by 2 ¼ to 6 ¾ cents on the day. KC wheat finished 2 to 3 ¼ cents lower. MGE was the firmest of the domestic classes, but prices still dropped a penny to 1 ¾ cents for the session. 

Oats Futures Prices  closed the day another 6 ¼ to 7 ½ cents lower, marking the worst close for the December contract since June. 

Domestic wheat prices in India have reached an 8 month high, boosted by holiday demand and stiff import duties that are limiting supplies. Some industry  sources expect the government to release reserves into the market to cool the price surge.

 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.70 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.98 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 6 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat  was $4.89 5/8, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.66 3/4, down 2 cents, currently up 6 cents

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.04 3/8, down 2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.27 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up 5 1/4 cents

