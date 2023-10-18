News & Insights

Wheats Rally on Wednesday

October 18, 2023 — 06:20 pm EDT

The wheat session finished the midweek session with gains, led by Chicago prices. SRW futures were 6 to 9 ¾ cents higher. KC futures were up by 2 ¼ to 3 ¾ cents higher on Wednesday. MGE futures were up by 3 to 5 ¾ cents on the session. 

Analyst expectations for the week’s wheat export sales range 350k MT and 800k MT for the week that ended 10/12. 

The European Commission reported 8.81 MMT of wheat has been shipped this season through 10/15. That trails the 11.3 MMT pace last year. 

SovEcon lowered their estimate for wheat production by 200k MT to 91.4 MMT, citing worsening spring wheat conditions. 

Domestic wheat prices in India have reached an 8 month high, boosted by holiday demand and stiff import duties that are limiting supplies. Some industry  sources expect the government to release reserves into the market to cool the price surge. 

 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.08, up 9 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  was $4.98 3/8, up 9 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.70 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.08 1/8, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.33 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

