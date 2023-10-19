Wheats Rally into Close on Thursday

Wheat futures finished the Thursday session near the highs on an afternoon rally. Chicago led the way finishing up by 1.1% to 2.3%. The SRW/HRW spread has faded 83c (or by half) since Sep 1, to the lowest mark since October 2022. Thursday’s KC market finished the day 4 to 6 cents higher. Spring wheat futures closed 5 ¼ to 6 ¾ cents higher on the day.

USDA reported 632,759 MT of wheat was sold for export through the week that ended 10/12. Estimates were to see between 350k MT and 800k MT. The week’s sale was down from 650k LW but was well above the 183k during the same week last year. China and the Philippines each purchased over 100k MT. USDA had 40% of the week’s sale listed as SRW, white wheat sales were also 34% of the total.

Brazilian officials are allocating 400m reais (~$79m) to subsidize a minimum wheat price. The 87.77 reais per bag (~$7.88/bu) minimum was reported about 40% above the market price.

The European Commission reported 8.81 MMT of wheat has been shipped this season through 10/15. That trails the 11.3 MMT pace last year.

SovEcon lowered their estimate for wheat production by 200k MT to 91.4 MMT, citing worsening spring wheat conditions. Ukraine has exported 4 MMT of wheat since July 1 out of total grain exports of 7.8 MMT. The closing of the Grain Corridor has limited exports, down 32% vs. year ago for that same period. Port tracking shows 34 vessels have arrived at Ukraine ports since September 6, with 20 of them taking out grains.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.94, up 13 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.19 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.10 3/8, up 12 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.76 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.13 3/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.39, up 5 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.