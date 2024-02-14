Wheats Off Lows for Midday, Still Down Double Digits

Front month wheat futures are falling with double digit losses of over 2% on Wednesday. CBT futures are down by as muhc as 16 ¼ cents so far. KC HRW futures are 11 ½ to 12 cents lower. Spring wheat remains the firmest of the complex with 9 ½ to 10 cent losses at midday.

Traders are looking for the weekly FAS Export Sales report to show between 300k and 550k MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 2/8.

The Texas state Crop Progress report showed winter wheat ratings slipping 4% to 42% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index down 5 points to 325.

French soft wheat acreage is expected at 4.36 million HA (10.77 million acres) for 2024, a slight (320,000 ac) reduction from their 4.49 million HA estimate in December. If realized, it would also be 7.7% below last year.

Russia’s SovEcon raised their estimate for 24/25 produciotn by 1.4 MMT to 93.6 MMT. Russia’s Export Tax was raised by 11.8% to 4,058.9 rubles/MT.

Japan’s Ministry of Ag is tendering for 115,035 MT of wheat from the usual 3 (US, Canada, and Australia) in this week’s tender, with 54,695 MT US specific. A South Korea feedmill group bought 60,000 MT of wheat on Tuesday.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.81 1/2, down 16 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.80 1/2, down 16 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.84, down 10 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.61 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.