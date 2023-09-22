Wheats in Black so far for Friday

The front month wheat futures market is trading in the black, but off the session highs. Chicago SRW futures are currently 2 to 3 cents higher, though Dec is 4 ½ cents off the high and trading mid-range. KC HRW prices are currently 2 to 2 ½ cents in the black. MGE spring wheat futures are up 2 ¾ to 4 ¾ cents across the front months.

The International Grains Council estimates wheat production at 783 MMT, down 1 from their prior outlook and now 22 MMT lower yr/yr. Wheat carryout is also 20 MMT lower yr/yr, but was raised by 2 MMT from their prior forecast to 263 MMT.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.77 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.04, up 1 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.90 1/1, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.13, up 2 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.40 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.71 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

