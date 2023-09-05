News & Insights

Stocks

Wheats Gaining through Tuesday

September 05, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month wheat futures are trading higher so far out of the holiday weekend. Chicago futures are up 2 to 7 cents so far. KC HRW is gaining 3 ¼ to 5 ¼ cents. Spring wheat quotes are up as much as 12 cents so far. 

Analysts estimate the Canadian wheat stocks were between 3.7 MMT and 4.6 MMT as of July 31. The average trade guess of 4 MMT would be 340k MT looser yr/yr if realized. 

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data had 299,862 MT of wheat shipments for the week that ended 8/31. That was a 90.5k MT decrease for the week and was down from 538k MT during the same week last year. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.75, up 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.01, up 5 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.09 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.23 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.54 1/8, up 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.46, up 12 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.