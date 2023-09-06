News & Insights

Stocks

Wheats Gain Double Digits on Wednesday

September 06, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Updates from the War in Ukraine led traders to add back in risk premium in the wheat markets on Wednesday. The Chicago futures closed 8 ½ to 11 ¼ cent gains. KC wheat prices were 19 ¼ to 25 ¼ cents higher on the day. Spring wheat futures were 19 ¼ to 21 cents higher at the close. 

Census data had 63.92 mbu of wheat exports for July. That was a 51% increase from June and was a 19% increase from July ’22. Accumulated exports trail last year’s pace by 4.5% through the first two months with 106.15 mbu. 

South Korea is on the market for 95k MT of US or Canadian wheat via tender. 

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry raised their estimate by 200k HA to 4.3m HA of 24/25 winter wheat planted areas. Of that, 42,500 HA have been planted. SovEcon estimates Russia’s 23/24 wheat shipments at 48.6 MMT, up 500k MT from their prior forecast. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.81, up 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.09, up 9 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  was $5.20, up 12 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.46 1/2, up 25 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.75 1/2, up 24 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.56 1/4, up 21 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.