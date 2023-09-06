Wheats Gain Double Digits on Wednesday

Updates from the War in Ukraine led traders to add back in risk premium in the wheat markets on Wednesday. The Chicago futures closed 8 ½ to 11 ¼ cent gains. KC wheat prices were 19 ¼ to 25 ¼ cents higher on the day. Spring wheat futures were 19 ¼ to 21 cents higher at the close.

Census data had 63.92 mbu of wheat exports for July. That was a 51% increase from June and was a 19% increase from July ’22. Accumulated exports trail last year’s pace by 4.5% through the first two months with 106.15 mbu.

South Korea is on the market for 95k MT of US or Canadian wheat via tender.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry raised their estimate by 200k HA to 4.3m HA of 24/25 winter wheat planted areas. Of that, 42,500 HA have been planted. SovEcon estimates Russia’s 23/24 wheat shipments at 48.6 MMT, up 500k MT from their prior forecast.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.81, up 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.09, up 9 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.20, up 12 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.46 1/2, up 25 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.75 1/2, up 24 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.56 1/4, up 21 cents,

