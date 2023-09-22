News & Insights

Stocks

Wheats Firm Up for the Weekend

September 22, 2023 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The front month wheat futures ended the day firmer following Thursday’s drop. Chicago prices were up 3 ¾ to 5 cents into the weekend, as Dec ended a net 24 ¾ cents lower wk/wk. KC wheats settled fractionally to 2 ½ cents in the black, ending the week 35 ¼ cents lower to a new low for the move in Dec HRW. Spring wheat futures firmed up 3 to 5 ¾ cents on the last trade day of the week. That left Dec HRS contracts 18 ½ cents lower for the week’s move. 

CoT data had managed money traders 96,805 contracts net short in Chicago wheat as of 9/19. That was a 12k contract stronger net short fueled by net new selling for the week. KC spec traders were 818 contracts less net short after light net new buying. The group was shown 12,330 contracts net short as of 9/19. CFTC reported managed money with a 15,177 contract net short in Minneapolis futures. That was a 1,816 contract stronger net short for the week via net new selling. 

The International Grains Council estimates wheat production at 783 MMT, down 1 from their prior outlook and now 22 MMT lower yr/yr. Wheat carryout is also 20 MMT lower yr/yr, but was raised by 2 MMT from their prior forecast to 263 MMT. 

 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.06 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  was $4.92 1/4, up 3 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.11 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.40 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.70 1/2, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.