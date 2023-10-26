Wheats Ended with Thursday Gains

Chicago wheat futures were 6 to 11 cents higher on the day, which reduced the Dec weekly drop to a net 6 ½ cent loss for the week’s trade. KC HRW futures finished the day 4 ½ to 5 ¾ cent gains. MGE futures ended the day with 1 ¾ to 3 ½ cent gains across the nearby contracts.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 364k MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 10/19. That was at the low end of estimates and was down from 630k LW and 533k MT LY. By class the report had 44% of the sale as HRW, though HRW commitments are only 18% of the total – compared to the 21% projection and 28% LY. HRS made up 36% of the sale and holds 34% of the total export commitment.

Wire sources had Tawain as buying 52k MT of U.S. wheat.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.79 1/2, up 11 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.06, up 9 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.98 7/8, up 11 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.54 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.92 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.24 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

