Wheats Drop Double Digits on Weak Monday

The U.S. wheat market finished the Monday session with losses led by the KC market. HRW futures closed with double digit losses of as much as 15 cents, as the March contract closed just 3 cents off the low and 2.3% in the red. Chicago SRW futures fell by 9 ½ to 12 ¼ cents with losses of as much as 1.9%. Spring wheat stayed relatively firmer with 7 to 9 ¼ cent losses on the day. March was 2 ½ cents off the low at the close with a 1.3% loss on the day.

Weekly wheat shipments were shown at 284,792 MT for the week that ended 12/12. The Export Inspections report marked that below the 317k MT last week and the 304k MT from the same week last year. USDA showed the season’s total volume reached 8.926 MMT compared to the 11.44 MMT at this point last year.

Chinese Customs data showed 660k MT of wheat was imported during November, compared to 1.01 MMT during Nov ’22. The full year’s 11.5 MMT remains 29.4% of last year’s pace.

Egypt’s GASC issued an international tender for wheat, quantities to be decided, for Feb delivery. Saudi Arabia’s GFSA announced 1.353 MMT of wheat purchases via tender – with wire sources believing the bulk of it to be Russian.

Russia has reduced its wheat export tax to 4,018 rubles/MT from 4,064 previously.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.17, down 12 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.28, down 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.27 3/4, down 15 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.21 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.