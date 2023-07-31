Wheats Down As Much As 5% So Far

The domestic wheat market is down by 26 to 40 cents at midday with SRW losses of as much as 5.7% so far. HRW prices are 26 to 42 cents in the red, trading 4.5% in the red. Spring wheat prices are down 2.7% to 4% so far.

The weekly Export Inspections data indicated 581,278 MT of wheat was shipped during the week that ended 7/27. That compared to 361k MT last week and 282k MT during the same week last year. Of the shipments, USDA marked 245k MT were SRW with 185k as HRS. China was the top destination. The season’s total export now lags last year by 4.8% with 2.74 MMT shipped.

Russia’s SovEcon estimates 2023 output at 87.1 MMT, up from their 86.8 MMT prior estimate citing higher than expected yields. Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 11 MMT of grain had been harvested for 23/24 to date, including 8.06 MMT of wheat. Russia is indicating that buyers of their steeply discounted wheat will have to pay in Russian rubles, an attempt to cobble up demand for the sinking ruble.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.63 3/4, down 40 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.90 3/4, down 37 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.98 1/1, down 39 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $8.13 3/4, down 42 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $7.56 1/1, down 42 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.59 1/4, down 36 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.