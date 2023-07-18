Wheats Close with Gains on Tuesday

Front month wheat futures rallied with corn and soybeans to close up by double digits. The spring wheat market missed out some, closing fractionally mixed to 5 3/4 cents. The winter wheat futures were up by 16 3/4 to 17 1/2 cents higher in Chicago and by 12 to 15 cents in Kansas City.

The UkrAgroConsult expects 23/24 wheat exports 2 MMT higher for Russia to 47 MMT. They also reported Russia’s old crop shipments 4.8 MMT higher to 46.8 MMT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.70 3/4, up 17 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.90 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $6.11 5/8, up 16 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.27 1/4, up 12 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.82 5/8, up 12 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.77 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

