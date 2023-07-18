News & Insights

Wheats Close with Gains on Tuesday

July 18, 2023 — 05:54 pm EDT

Front month wheat futures rallied with corn and soybeans to close up by double digits. The spring wheat market missed out some, closing fractionally mixed to 5 3/4 cents. The winter wheat futures were up by 16 3/4 to 17 1/2 cents higher in Chicago and by 12 to 15 cents in Kansas City. 

The UkrAgroConsult expects 23/24 wheat exports 2 MMT higher for Russia to 47 MMT. They also reported Russia’s old crop shipments 4.8 MMT higher to 46.8 MMT. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.70 3/4, up 17 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.90 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  was $6.11 5/8, up 16 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $8.27 1/4, up 12 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  was $7.82 5/8, up 12 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $8.77 1/2, down 3/4 cent,


