Wheats Close Higher prior to Export Sales Data

Front month wheat futures ended with gains on Thursday. The hard red classes led the way with 1.4% to 1.9% gains in KC and 0.6% to 1.1% gains in Minneapolis. Chicago futures closed 1 ¼ to 3 cents higher on Thursday, though March is still a net 10 ½ cents weaker for the week’s move. Oats Futures Prices rallied as much as 3.8% on Thursday.

Pre-report estimates show analysts are looking for wheat bookings to come in between 150k MT and 500k MT for the week that ended 1/11. The report is delayed until Friday AM in recognition of MLK jr Day.

Russia’s Ag Ministry reported the wheat export tax at 3,946.5 rubles/MT (~$44.40/MT). That is down 5.3% from the week prior.

Egypt’s GASC bought 360,000 MT in their tender, including at least one French cargo. Japan booked 87,641 MT of wheat via a regular tender, with 62,121 MT U.S. specific.

Private Analyst StoneX estimated the Brazilian wheat crop at 8.25 MMT, a 4% reduction from their prior figure. StoneX also raised their expected Brazilian wheat imports to 7.05 MMT.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.85 1/2, up 3 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.96 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.05 1/4, up 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.88, up 7 3/4 cents,

