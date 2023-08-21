Wheats Close Double Digits in Red

The wheat market settled lower across the domestic classes to start the week. CBT futures were down 10 1/4 to 14 cents on the day. KC wheat closed down by 9 to 12 ½ cents. The front month spring wheat futures were down 13 ½ to 20 ½ cents on the day.

The 23/24 winter wheat harvest advanced another 4% points on the week to 96% finished. That matches the average pace. Just 8/18 reported states remain, CA, CO, ID, MI, MT, NE, SD, and WA. The spring wheat harvest advanced 15% points through the week to 39% finished. That is still 7% points behind the average pace. Idaho is 27% harvested trailing the 44% average. Spring wheat condition ratings lost 4% from Good to Poor +3 and Fair +1. The Brugler500 reading was 314 nationally, down 7 points for the week to the lowest of the growing season.

Weekly Export Inspections data from the FGIS section of the USDA showed a total of 311,314 MT of wheat shipped during the week that ended on August 17. That was a 15.6% improvement on the week but 47.7% below the same week last year. The top destination was Mexico, with 78,805 MT in shipments.

Chinese officials announced plans to offer a plant chemicals subsidy for fall 23/24 crops in response to harsh drought conditions and adverse flooding. The subsidy is good for fertilizers for autumn grains.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99 1/4, down 14 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.25 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.32 7/8, down 13 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.41, down 12 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.79 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.82 1/4, down 20 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.