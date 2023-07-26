News & Insights

Wheats are Pushing Red through the AM

July 26, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler

Wheat prices are red into the day session with double digit losses so far on Wednesday morning.  Prices survived a bout of profit taking to close mixed on the day. CBT SRW futures were another 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 cents higher at the close. Sep SRW saw a 40c range on the day +/- 20. KC HRW ended the day mixed with fractional gains to 5 3/4 cent losses. Spring wheat futures also closed within a nickel of UNCH on Tuesday. 

Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult estimates the max monthly shipment capabilities at 5 MMT for Ukrainian grain under the current circumstances. 

NASS reported winter wheat harvest is complete in AR, MO, OK, and TX as of 7/23. The national crop was 68% harvested compared to 77% average, with KS 11% points behind their average at 87% finished. The spring wheat crop was 94% headed, 1ppt ahead of average. Spring wheat conditions were 4 points worse on the Brugler500 point scale compared to last week. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $7.60 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 18 3/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $7.80 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 18 cents

Cash SRW Wheat  was $6.95 1/1, up 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $9.12 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 12 cents

Cash HRW Wheat  was $8.60 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $9.32, down 4 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents


