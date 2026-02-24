Wheaton Precious Metals (XTRA:SII) Price Target Increased by 13.11% to 144.13

The average one-year price target for Wheaton Precious Metals (XTRA:SII) has been revised to 144,13 € / share. This is an increase of 13.11% from the prior estimate of 127,42 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 88,71 € to a high of 210,01 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.48% from the latest reported closing price of 131,65 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,015 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SII is 0.49%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 341,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 37,311K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,670K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 3.62% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 15,390K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,159K shares , representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SII by 9.20% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 14,733K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 14,470K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,068K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 3.51% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 11,003K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,956K shares , representing an increase of 36.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SII by 111.80% over the last quarter.

