Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) reported $380.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.4%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $380.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wheaton Precious Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units Sold - GEOs : 142.56 Oz versus 145.19 Oz estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 142.56 Oz versus 145.19 Oz estimated by nine analysts on average. Units Sold - Silver : 4,307 Oz versus 4,856.09 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 4,307 Oz versus 4,856.09 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average. Units Produced - Gold - Sudbury : 5 Oz compared to the 6.09 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 5 Oz compared to the 6.09 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts. Units Produced - Gold - Salobo : 84.29 Oz compared to the 59.03 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 84.29 Oz compared to the 59.03 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts. Sales- Palladium : $4.47 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

: $4.47 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Sales- Silver : $134.73 million versus $148.53 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.5% change.

: $134.73 million versus $148.53 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.5% change. Sales- Gold : $234.69 million compared to the $223.24 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $234.69 million compared to the $223.24 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Sales- Gold- Salobo : $147.61 million versus $148.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $147.61 million versus $148.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Sales- Gold- Sudbury : $10.97 million versus $15.42 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $10.97 million versus $15.42 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Sales- Cobalt : $6.63 million versus $3.16 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.3% change.

: $6.63 million versus $3.16 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.3% change. Sales- Gold- Constancia : $47.82 million versus $32.88 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.

: $47.82 million versus $32.88 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change. Sales- Silver- Antamina: $27.01 million compared to the $29.78 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

