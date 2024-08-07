Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) reported $299.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.18 million, representing a surprise of +2.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wheaton Precious Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Ounces Sold - Silver : 3,823 Oz versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4,055.44 Oz.

: 3,823 Oz versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4,055.44 Oz. Ounces Produced - Total Gold : 84.99 Oz compared to the 80.51 Oz average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 84.99 Oz compared to the 80.51 Oz average estimate based on 11 analysts. Ounces Produced - Total Silver : 5,062 Oz versus 4,542.29 Oz estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 5,062 Oz versus 4,542.29 Oz estimated by 11 analysts on average. Ounces Sold - Total Gold : 77.33 Oz versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 76.43 Oz.

: 77.33 Oz versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 76.43 Oz. Revenues- Palladium sales : $4.21 million versus $4.08 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.

: $4.21 million versus $4.08 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change. Revenues- Silver sales : $111.29 million compared to the $113.60 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $111.29 million compared to the $113.60 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Revenues- Cobalt sales : $1.41 million versus $3.20 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.6% change.

: $1.41 million versus $3.20 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.6% change. Revenues- Gold sales : $182.15 million versus $175.48 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.

: $182.15 million versus $175.48 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Revenues- Gold - San Dimas : $16.02 million compared to the $19.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.9% year over year.

: $16.02 million compared to the $19.34 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.9% year over year. Revenues- Gold - Salobo : $129.47 million versus $112.89 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change.

: $129.47 million versus $112.89 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change. Revenues- Silver - Antamina : $26.37 million versus $22.26 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.

: $26.37 million versus $22.26 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Revenues- Silver - Pe?asquito : $42.60 million compared to the $48.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.