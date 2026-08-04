Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, reflecting an increase of 76.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $876.78 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 74.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wheaton Precious Metals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Gold- Constancia' of $6.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -71.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Gold- Stillwater' will reach $6.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Silver- Pe?asquito' to reach $136.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +91.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Silver- Antamina' should come in at $94.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +160.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Silver- Constancia' to come in at $25.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Gold- Salobo' should arrive at $320.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Silver' will reach $383.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +131.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Cobalt' stands at $14.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +121.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Gold- Sudbury' will likely reach $27.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +187.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units Produced - GEOs produced' at $218.1 ounces. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $158.6 ounces in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Realized Price Per Unit - Silver' reaching 80 dollars per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34 dollars per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Realized Price Per Unit - Gold' will reach 4717 dollars per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3318 dollars per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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