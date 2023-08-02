Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Price Target Increased by 37.53% to 58.02

The average one-year price target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been revised to 58.02 / share. This is an increase of 37.53% from the prior estimate of 42.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.53 to a high of 68.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.42% from the latest reported closing price of 44.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPM is 0.53%, a decrease of 22.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 342,212K shares. The put/call ratio of WPM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 31,998K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,971K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 23.46% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 20,301K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,234K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 19,413K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,793K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 1.39% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 16,774K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,137K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 1.77% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,795K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a multinational precious metals streaming company. It produces over 26 million ounces and sells over 29 million ounces of silver mined by other companies as a by-product of their main operations.

