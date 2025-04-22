Wheaton Precious Metals Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wheaton Precious Metals. Our analysis of options history for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $220,838, and 3 were calls, valued at $129,500.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $95.0 for Wheaton Precious Metals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wheaton Precious Metals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wheaton Precious Metals's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.2 $15.1 $15.6 $95.00 $98.2K 25 63 WPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.1 $6.4 $6.4 $90.00 $70.4K 2.1K 120 WPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.7 $92.00 $38.5K 0 50 WPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.9 $15.1 $15.9 $70.00 $31.8K 2.6K 25 WPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $0.95 $0.35 $0.95 $80.00 $28.5K 24 300

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. Its reportable segment includes: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Cobalt, and Other.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,772,014, the price of WPM is down by -1.93%, reaching $83.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wheaton Precious Metals

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $86.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, maintaining a target price of $87. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, which currently sits at a price target of $89. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, maintaining a target price of $88. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Wheaton Precious Metals with a target price of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for WPM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

