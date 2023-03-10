Markets
WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Shares Up 6%; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

March 10, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade. The company's Board declared the first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2023 of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid to holders of record of common shares as on March 24 and will be distributed on or about April 6, 2023. The ex-dividend trading date is March 23, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $41.48, up 6.20 percent from the previous close of $39.06 on a volume of 1,045,709.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.