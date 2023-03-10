Wheaton Precious Metals Shares Up 6%; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade. The company's Board declared the first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2023 of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid to holders of record of common shares as on March 24 and will be distributed on or about April 6, 2023. The ex-dividend trading date is March 23, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $41.48, up 6.20 percent from the previous close of $39.06 on a volume of 1,045,709.

