Wheaton Precious Metals Reports Record Numbers – How’s The Stock Reacting?

Wheaton Precious Metals stock (NYSE: WPM) has rallied 9% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 0.3% in a week. If you look at the change in stock price over the last ten days and one month, WPM stock has increased (13% and 10%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both the occasions. The rise in stock was the effect of the company announcing record revenue, earnings, and cash flow for the first nine months of 2021. Revenue of $923 million, earnings of $460 million, and operating cash flow of $650 million was a record for Wheaton Precious Metals. Additionally, the company also signed a new precious metals purchase agreement in connection with the Fenix Gold project located in Chile. However, the news that enthused investors the most was the announcement of a dividend of $0.15 per share, which marked an increase of 25% year-on-year.

Now, is WPM stock set to rise further or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a 53% chance of a rise in WPM stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on WPM Stock Chance of Rise. To understand WPM’s business profile, see our analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals Revenues.

Twenty-One Day: WPM 9.9%, vs. S&P500 4.8%; Outperformed market

(20% likelihood event; 53% probability of rise over next 21 days)

WPM stock increased 9.9% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.8%

A change of 9.9% or more over twenty-one trading days is an event with a 20% likelihood, which has occurred 499 times out of 2515 in the last 10 years

Of these 499 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 262 occasions

This points to a 53% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: WPM 13%, vs. S&P500 1.6%; Outperformed market

(6% likelihood event; 61% probability of rise over next 10 days)

WPM stock increased 13% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.6%

A change of 13% or more over ten trading days is a rare event with 6% likelihood, which has occurred 163 times out of 2515 in the last 10 years

Of these 163 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 100 occasions

This points to a 61% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: WPM 9%, vs. S&P500 -0.3%; Outperformed market

(6% likelihood event; 62% probability of rise over next five days)

WPM stock increased 9% over a five-day trading period ending 11/15/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 0.3%

A change of 9% or more over five trading days (one week) is a rare event with 6% likelihood, which has occurred 149 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 149 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 92 occasions

This points to a 62% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

