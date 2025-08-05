Wheaton Precious Metals to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ second-quarter sales is pegged at $467.7 million, indicating 56.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for WPM’s earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 75.8%. Earnings estimates have moved up 16% in the past 60 days.

WPM’s Earnings Surprise History

Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings have outpaced the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while matching twice, the average surprise being 5.9%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Wheaton Precious Metals

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for Wheaton Precious Metals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Wheaton Precious has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: WPM currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped WPM’s Q2 Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals projects an attributable production of 600,000-670,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) for 2025. The mid-point of the range indicates a 10% year-over-year increase in production. This factors in higher attributable production from Antamina, the start-up of several development projects (Blackwater, Goose, Mineral Park and Platreef) and a stable forecast for Salobo production. This is expected to have been partially offset by lower production from Peñasquito and Constancia.



Our model projects WPM’s total attributable production to be 148,461 GEOs for the second quarter of 2025, indicating a 2.6% year-over-year increase. The production figure includes attributable gold production of 86,697 ounces of gold (a 3.8% increase year over year).



After a record-breaking fourth-quarter 2024, production levels at Salobo have been stable in the first quarter of 2025. It is expected to have remained consistent year over year in the second quarter of 2025, with higher throughput levels attributable to the Salobo III expansion project anticipated to have been offset by lower gold grades. Our model projects a 0.1% year-over-year increase for the second quarter, attributable to gold production at 63,262 ounces.



Gold production at Sudbury is expected to be 5.8% higher year over year at 4,736 ounces. At Constancia, attributable gold production is projected to be 26.7% lower at 8,927 ounces due to decreased gold grades.



Our model projects WPM’s second-quarter gold sales volume to be 86,076 ounces, indicating 11.3% year-over-year growth. Gold realized prices are expected to be $3,258 per ounce, suggesting a 38.3% year-over-year rise.



The company’s second-quarter 2025 total gold sales are projected at $281 million, implying a 54% year-over-year rally. Gold sales are expected to have contributed 64% to WPM’s total sales.



Our model projects 5.11 million ounces of total attributable silver production (up 1.3% year over year). A 11.8% year-over-year increase at Antamina and a 25.7% rise in Constancia (on higher grades) are expected to have been offset by a 10.5% decline at Penasquito as mining moves back into the Peñasco pit, which contains lower silver grades.



Wheaton Precious Metals’ silver sales volume is expected to be 4.93 million ounces. Silver realized price is expected to be $30.63 per ounce, suggesting 5.2% year-over-year growth. This is likely to lead to silver sales of $151 million, projecting a 35.8% year-over-year rise. Silver sales are expected to have contributed 34.5% to the total sales.



Attributable production of palladium is projected at 2,371 ounces (down 45.4% year over year) while production for cobalt is expected at 372 thousand pounds (up 43.8%). Other metals’ production is projected at 2,799 GEOs for the second quarter.



Our model projects Wheaton Precious Metals to sell 145,682 GEOs in the second quarter, 18% higher than the prior-year quarter’s actual. Overall, the company’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect the gains of higher gold and silver prices.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have surged 75.9% over the past year compared with the industry's 10.4% growth.



Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Barrick Mining Corporation B, scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 11, has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrick Mining’s earnings for the second quarter of 2025 is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating an increase of 46.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Barrick Mining has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.5%.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM, slated to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 13, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings for the second quarter is pegged at 11 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from the break-even results in the year-ago quarter. Hudbay Minerals has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 50%.



Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. TFPM, scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 6, presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Triple Flag Precious’ earnings for the second quarter are pegged at 21 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 61.5%. Triple Flag Precious has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.7%.

