Wheaton Precious Metals price target raised to $75 from $74 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to $75 from $74 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Wheaton announced that it has entered a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement with Montage Gold in respect to its Kone Gold Project located in Cote d’Ivoire, under which it will pay a total upfront cash consideration of $625M in four equal installment payments during construction subject to certain customary conditions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has a positive view of Wheaton’s high-quality and diversified asset base, high-margin and scalable business model.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WPM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.