Wheaton Precious Metals price target raised to $75 from $74 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to $75 from $74 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Wheaton announced that it has entered a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement with Montage Gold in respect to its Kone Gold Project located in Cote d’Ivoire, under which it will pay a total upfront cash consideration of $625M in four equal installment payments during construction subject to certain customary conditions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has a positive view of Wheaton’s high-quality and diversified asset base, high-margin and scalable business model.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WPM:
- Wheaton Precious Metals Partners with Montage Gold
- Wheaton Precious Metals acquires gold stream from Montage Gold for $625M
- Wheaton Precious Metals price target raised to C$102 from C$90 at Stifel
- Wheaton Precious Metals Q3 2024 Results Due
- Wheaton Precious Metals upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.