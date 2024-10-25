News & Insights

Stocks

Wheaton Precious Metals price target raised to $75 from $74 at Raymond James

October 25, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to $75 from $74 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Wheaton announced that it has entered a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement with Montage Gold in respect to its Kone Gold Project located in Cote d’Ivoire, under which it will pay a total upfront cash consideration of $625M in four equal installment payments during construction subject to certain customary conditions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has a positive view of Wheaton’s high-quality and diversified asset base, high-margin and scalable business model.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WPM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.