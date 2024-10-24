Wheaton Precious Metals Partners with Montage Gold

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.

Wheaton Precious Metals has secured a gold stream agreement with Montage Gold for the Koné Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, which is poised to become a significant African gold producer. This partnership is expected to boost Wheaton’s gold production and support Montage in creating a premier low-cost gold mine in West Africa.

