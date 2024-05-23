News & Insights

Stocks

Wheaton Precious Metals’ ESG Leadership Shines

May 23, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s integration of ESG considerations into their operations and decision-making, with notable recognitions from Sustainalytics, MSCI, and Corporate Knights. The report showcases Wheaton’s achievements, including significant contributions to community programs, progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a stringent ESG screening for new streaming agreements. These efforts emphasize Wheaton’s dedication to promoting sustainable practices within the mining industry and creating value for stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:WPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.