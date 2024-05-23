Wheaton Precious Metals’ ESG Leadership Shines

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s integration of ESG considerations into their operations and decision-making, with notable recognitions from Sustainalytics, MSCI, and Corporate Knights. The report showcases Wheaton’s achievements, including significant contributions to community programs, progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a stringent ESG screening for new streaming agreements. These efforts emphasize Wheaton’s dedication to promoting sustainable practices within the mining industry and creating value for stakeholders.

