Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) closed at $41.17, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.37% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $250.54 million, down 9.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.22, which means Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that WPM has a PEG ratio of 6.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

